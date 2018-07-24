Downtown Tulsa Building Added To National Register Of Historic Places

A downtown Tulsa building is the latest addition to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Cheairs Furniture Company building at 537 South Kenosha was selected for its role in commercial growth and downtown development.

Cheairs was founded during the Great Depression as other furniture companies closed. The building is one of the surviving buildings from the 1930's in the area.

The State Historic Preservation Office listing in the National Register is an honorific designation that provides recognition, limited protection and, in some cases, financial incentives for these important properties.