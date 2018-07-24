Tulsa Police: Man Offered Place To Stay, Instead Robbed At Gunpoint

Police say a man is robbed in east Tulsa early Tuesday after he is picked up by two men and a woman in a vehicle. The victim told officers, he was at America's Best Value Inn in the 1000 block of North Garnett Road when the trio offered him a place to stay.More >>
Police say a man is robbed in east Tulsa early Tuesday after he is picked up by two men and a woman in a vehicle. The victim told officers, he was at America's Best Value Inn in the 1000 block of North Garnett Road when the trio offered him a place to stay.More >>
A man is headed to jail after leading police on a chase from Owasso to Tulsa.More >>
A man is headed to jail after leading police on a chase from Owasso to Tulsa.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on