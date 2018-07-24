Tulsa Police: Man Offered Place To Stay, Instead Robbed At Gunpo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police: Man Offered Place To Stay, Instead Robbed At Gunpoint

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man is robbed in east Tulsa early Tuesday after he is picked up by two men and a woman in a vehicle.

The victim told officers, he was at America's Best Value Inn in the 1000 block of North Garnett Road when the trio offered him a place to stay.

As the vehicle headed south on Garnett, police said one of the people in the car pulled a gun, demanding the victim's money.  After taking his wallet, cell phone and jewelry, the victim was dropped near a Taco Bell in the 1800 block of South Garnett at about 1 a.m.

Police say the victim said he was not injured during the robbery.

