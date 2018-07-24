OU Associate Vice President Jabar Shumate Resigns

Newly released report from the CDC shows several Oklahomans have gotten sick from salmonella, due to backyard chickens.More >>
Newly released report from the CDC shows several Oklahomans have gotten sick from salmonella, due to backyard chickens.More >>
An Associate Vice President at the University of Oklahoma has stepped down. Jabar Shumate, who is a former state Senator and state Representative was hired three years ago as Associate Vice President for University Community.More >>
An Associate Vice President at the University of Oklahoma has stepped down. Jabar Shumate, who is a former state Senator and state Representative was hired three years ago as Associate Vice President for University Community.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!