CDC: Backyard Flocks Sicken People In 44 States, Including Oklahoma

CDC: Backyard Flocks Sicken People In 44 States, Including Oklahoma

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Newly released report from the CDC shows several Oklahomans have gotten sick from salmonella, due to backyard chickens.

The federal agency says between five and nine people in the state have been infected with salmonella.  That is just since, mid-February. 

You can backyard chickens across the Tulsa area with many keeping them as pets or to get fresh eggs.

According to a CDC report, more than 200 people in 44 states were diagnosed and 34 victims have been hospitalized.

Chicks, ducklings and other live poultry have been tied to the outbreak and the agency says some infections have been difficult to treat with normal antibiotics.

The report says nearly 90 cases were diagnosed in the last month and they're especially concerned about young children getting it because their immune systems are still developing.

The CDC is working with the Oklahoma Department of Health to investigate the infections.

The CDC and health officials say you should wash with soap and water right after touching live poultry.

