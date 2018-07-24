12-Inch Water Line Breaks, Closing Tulsa's Garnett Road

A two block stretch of Garnett Road is shut down as City of Tulsa workers work to repair a water main break early Tuesday.

Garnett is closed between 34th Street and 36th Street due to a broken 12-inch water line.

The water flooded the street and stranded several cars early Tuesday.

ROAD CLOSED: A stretch of Garnett between 34th and 36th St is closed after a 12-in water main break! Crews are on the scene now cleaning up the mud, rock and other debris. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/kXs87MqgNM — Reagan Ledbetter (@ReaganLedbetter) July 24, 2018

The break left mud, rocks and other debris in the road.

Workers are now pumping out the standing water after shutting off flow from the broken line so they can begin the repair work.