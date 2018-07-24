12-Inch Water Line Breaks, Closing Tulsa's Garnett Road

Could we be in the running for another cool-down this weekend into early next week? The pattern continues to suggest this possibility. This morning we’re tracking yet another storm complex moving out of southeastern Colorado that could brush part of far northwestern Oklahoma.More >>
Could we be in the running for another cool-down this weekend into early next week? The pattern continues to suggest this possibility. This morning we’re tracking yet another storm complex moving out of southeastern Colorado that could brush part of far northwestern Oklahoma.More >>
A two block stretch of Garnett Road is shut down as City of Tulsa workers work to repair a water main break early Tuesday.More >>
A two block stretch of Garnett Road is shut down as City of Tulsa workers work to repair a water main break early Tuesday.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!