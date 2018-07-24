Pepperidge Farm Issues Voluntary Recall For Goldfish Crackers

Pepperidge Farms is voluntarily recalling 3.3 million units of its Goldfish crackers due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The four recalled varieties are Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar plus Pretzel.

The company says no illnesses have been reported.