Cherokees To Fund Construction Of 'J-Turn' Interchange In Washington Co.

The Cherokee Nation says it has been awarded a $411,000 grant that they will use to prevent traffic crashes and improve traffic flow on Highway 75 east of Ochelata.

They say a "J-Turn" will be built at the intersection of 75 and Washington County's 2900 Road, which has been the scene of several serious crashes.

10/27/2016 Related Story: Six Injured In Crash On Highway 75 East Of Ochelata



10/8/2016 Related Story: OHP: Semi, Car Crash On Highway 75 In Washington County



7/23/2015 Related Story: Bartlesville Man Killed In Crash On Highway 75 East Of Ochelata

In a news release, the Cherokee Nation says work on the new intersection is expected to begin later this year.

"Cherokee Nation’s Department of Transportation works hard throughout the year to secure federal funding that will make a big difference on the roads and highways of northeast Oklahoma,” said Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr.

“Thousands of Cherokees visit the Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata each year, traveling through this busy intersection while going to and from the health center. It’s a welcome relief to know this project will save lives and improve the quality of life in the area.”

The tribe says the Ochelata Health Center had nearly 50,000 patient visits during the most recent fiscal year and safety is a big concern at the Highway 75 intersection.

Several years ago, another "J-Turn" was constructed on Highway 75, about two miles south of County Road 2900, which is the entrance to the Ramona Cherokee Casino.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation explains the purpose of a "J-Turn" in a YouTube video.

