Sentencing for teen convicted in family's fatal stabbings

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Sentencing is scheduled for a 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of fatally stabbing his parents and three of his siblings.

Michael Bever is to be sentenced Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court.

Jurors who convicted Bever in May of five counts of first-degree murder for his role in the 2015 stabbings recommended a sentence of life with the possibility of parole. The judge could sentence him to life without parole.

Bever was 16 years old when prosecutors say he and his older brother, Robert Bever, killed their relatives at their suburban Tulsa home. Two sisters survived the attack.

Robert Bever pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life without parole.

If sentenced to life with parole, Michael Bever will be eligible for parole after 38 years.

