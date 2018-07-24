Sentencing postponed for teen in family's fatal stabbings

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The sentencing of a 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of fatally stabbing his parents and three siblings has been postponed.

Michael Bever was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, but Tulsa County District Judge Sharon Holmes postponed her decision until Aug. 9.

Bever was convicted in May on five counts of first-degree murder in the 2015 stabbings. Jurors recommended a sentence of life with the possibility of parole. Holmes could sentence him to life without parole.

Bever was 16 when prosecutors say he and his older brother, Robert Bever, killed their relatives at their suburban Tulsa home. Two sisters survived.

Robert Bever pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life without parole.

If sentenced to life with parole, Michael Bever will be eligible for parole after 38 years.

