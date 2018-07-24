Big Name Guests Attend Oklahoma Man's Surprise Wedding

What do this lovely couple, the Obama's and the NFL have in common? They all played a role in a surprise wedding over the weekend in Washington D.C.

Two former East Wing staffers tied the knot and their star-studded guest list didn’t see it coming.

Blaine Boyd of Weatherford, Oklahoma and Mackenzie Smith of San Diego, California got friends and family together under the idea that they were welcoming Smith's brother to the area. Smith's brother happens to be Alex Smith who just joined the NFL’s Washington Redskins'.

When the party started the couple walked in to Bruno Mars "Marry You" and they said "I do."

Their love story started when at the White House they met while working for Michelle Obama.

The former First Lady and President Obama both attended the surprise ceremony.