Oklahoma Co. Jail Officials Investigate Fourth Inmate Death Of 2018

Oklahoma County Jail officials are investigating the fourth inmate death of 2018. Officials said Blaine Petrie, 35, was pronounced dead Monday night almost 24 hours after he was booked into the jail.

Petrie was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a DUI complaint Sunday night. Troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 44 and Western Avenue and found Petrie behind the wheel of his wrecked SUV.

According to an arrest affidavit, Petrie told the investigating trooper he was not hurt and that he had just left Twin Peaks on Memorial Road after having a couple of beers. Petrie also claimed he was headed home to Chandler.

Detention officers found Petrie unresponsive in his jail cell Monday night. They performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Petrie was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m.

Petrie's cellmate said he thought Petrie was sleeping and did not report anything suspicious.

Jail officials do not believe Petrie was in any kind of altercation with another inmate. Part of the investigation will include reviewing video of the 24 hours he was in jail.

“Looking at video,” said Mark Opgrande with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. “Trying to find when somebody was in the cell, how long were they checked upon, when was the last time they were checked? That will be all of it to try to determine if there was any kind of foul play.”

The state medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death. Jail officials said this is the only time Petrie had been to the Oklahoma County Jail.