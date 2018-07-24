Missing, Endangered Woman Last Seen In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Missing, Endangered Woman Last Seen In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Tulsa Police hope the public can help them locate Jeffie Joann Hodge. Tulsa Police hope the public can help them locate Jeffie Joann Hodge.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are asking the public's help to find a 50-year-old woman who is considered missing and endangered. Jeffie Joann Hodge last had contact with her family on May 9, 2018, according to police.

A news bulletin states Hodge suffers from seizures and is not currently taking her medication. She isn't from the Tulsa area but was last known to be around 11th and Utica where she left Hillcrest Medical Center.

She's described as 5'01 and 115 pounds. Her photo shows her to have dark hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Hodge is asked to call 918-596-COPS.

