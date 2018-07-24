OHP, OSBI Investigate Fatality Crash In Payne County

An inmate has died while in custody at the Oklahoma County jail, the sheriff's office confirmed.More >>
The Oklahoma State Board of Health - under fire for changes to medical marijuana rules - announced its plans to hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 1.More >>
A man was found dead Monday night in a Blackwell parking lot, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.More >>
