Northern Oklahoma motel manager found slain in parking lot

BLACKWELL, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a motel manager has been found dead in a motel parking lot in northern Oklahoma.

The OSBI says 25-year-old Deepkuner Vhakta was found Monday night outside the Best Way Inn in Blackwell, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

The agency did not release a suspected cause of death, but says the case is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests were announced.

