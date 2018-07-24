Cherokee County Detention Officer Arrested

A Cherokee County detention officer was arrested Monday after investigators say he sold tobacco and prescription narcotics to inmates.

Undersheriff Jason Chennault said Rickey Martinez, 30, took money from inmates' spouses to supply the items.

Investigators reviewed recorded inmate telephone calls and video surveillance recordings after getting a tip from inside the Cherokee County Detention Center, Chennault said in a news release. The undersheriff said Martinez admitted to the crimes and was fired.

He worked at the jail for about four months, according to CCSO. He'll be housed at a different facility for safety reasons.

"The investigation is ongoing with the possibility of additional suspects being charged," Chennault said.