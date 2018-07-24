Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

Posted: Updated:
(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast... (The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...
(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bea... (The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bea...
(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and past the Comet roller ... (The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and past the Comet roller ...
(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bea... (The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bea...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-07-24 17:10:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting...More >>
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>

  • Talks continue for administrators in student fight club case

    Talks continue for administrators in student fight club case

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-07-24 17:10:11 GMT
    A judge has continued the cases of three Connecticut school administrators charged with failing to report an alleged student 'fight club' to August.More >>
    A judge has continued the cases of three Connecticut school administrators charged with failing to report an alleged student 'fight club' to August.More >>

  • Police bullet killed market employee during LA gunbattle

    Police bullet killed market employee during LA gunbattle

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-07-24 17:09:43 GMT
    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.More >>
    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.More >>
    •   

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) - Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.

The Pennsylvania amusement park reopened Tuesday after it and ZooAmerica closed due to flooding on Monday.

Three days of rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through the park, to flood, and nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage.

ZooAmerica remains closed Tuesday. The park says the animals were moved to safety.

Flooding from a creek also forced officials to close Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.