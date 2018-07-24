Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'

Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

Trump was taped talking of paying for Playboy model's story

Trump was taped talking of paying for Playboy model's story

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Eco-conscious San Francisco is expected to join the city of Seattle in outlawing plastic straws used to suck down Mai Tais and slurp up bubble tea.

Eco-conscious San Francisco is expected to join the city of Seattle in outlawing plastic straws used to suck down Mai Tais and slurp up bubble tea.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

A passenger on a tour boat that was pelted by exploding lava off Hawaii's Big Island last week shielded his girlfriend from the molten rock and waited for death as searing debris came ripping through the catamaran's roof.

A passenger on a tour boat that was pelted by exploding lava off Hawaii's Big Island last week shielded his girlfriend from the molten rock and waited for death as searing debris came ripping through the...

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP, File). FILE - This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big I...

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP, File). FILE - This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big I...

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...

The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.

The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.

(KGO-TV via AP). In this video image courtesy of KGO-TV shows Lahtifa Wilson, 26, the wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains, responds to a reporter in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. Lahtif...

(KGO-TV via AP). In this video image courtesy of KGO-TV shows Lahtifa Wilson, 26, the wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains, responds to a reporter in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. Lahtif...

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...

The Michigan Supreme Court has granted new trials after a man who witnessed his mother's murder at age 8 said the wrong men are in prison.

The Michigan Supreme Court has granted new trials after a man who witnessed his mother's murder at age 8 said the wrong men are in prison.

Boyhood memory leads to new trials in Detroit murder case

Boyhood memory leads to new trials in Detroit murder case

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

A judge has continued the cases of three Connecticut school administrators charged with failing to report an alleged student 'fight club' to August.

A judge has continued the cases of three Connecticut school administrators charged with failing to report an alleged student 'fight club' to August.

North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.

North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...

(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bea...

(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and past the Comet roller ...

(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bea...

(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) - Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.

The Pennsylvania amusement park reopened Tuesday after it and ZooAmerica closed due to flooding on Monday.

Three days of rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through the park, to flood, and nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage.

ZooAmerica remains closed Tuesday. The park says the animals were moved to safety.

Flooding from a creek also forced officials to close Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.