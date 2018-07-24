Elderly Tulsa Man, Dog Safe After House Fire

A Tulsa man was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in the 1000 block of South Troost Avenue Tuesday morning, July 24. Firefighters say he's expected to be OK.

Tulsa Fire Department said it appears the fire was sparked by cooking. Crews were able to contain the damage to the man's kitchen.

TFD tells News On 6 the elderly man and his dog were able to get out safely, but the man breathed in some of the smoke.

The call went out around 9 a.m.