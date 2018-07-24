Victim In Bixby Rape Case Testifies At Preliminary Hearing

A preliminary hearing for four Bixby football players accused of rape is underway Tuesday.

The victim in the case took the stand and was questioned about what happened and whether it was an assault, or a prank gone too far.

Samuel Lakin, 17; Joe Wood, 16; William Thomas, 17; and Colton Cable, 17, are charged with one count of rape by instrumentation. They’re accused of sexual assault with a pool cue against a teammate.

All four suspects are charged as youthful offenders.

The incident happened at a team function in September 2017 at the home of the then superintendent of Bixby schools.

Attorneys for the accused are arguing what happened wasn’t a sexual assault, but a prank that got out of hand. The victim testified Tuesday he didn’t believe it was sexual.

Sexual intent is significant for the charges because if it’s determined it wasn’t sexual, that could lead to lesser charges and a move into juvenile court.

