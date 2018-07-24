Victim In Bixby Rape Case Testifies At Preliminary Hearing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Victim In Bixby Rape Case Testifies At Preliminary Hearing

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A preliminary hearing for four Bixby football players accused of rape is underway Tuesday.

The victim in the case took the stand and was questioned about what happened and whether it was an assault, or a prank gone too far.

Samuel Lakin, 17; Joe Wood, 16; William Thomas, 17; and Colton Cable, 17, are charged with one count of rape by instrumentation. They’re accused of sexual assault with a pool cue against a teammate.

3/1/2018 Related Story: Charges Filed In Bixby High School Football Rape Investigation

All four suspects are charged as youthful offenders.

The incident happened at a team function in September 2017 at the home of the then superintendent of Bixby schools.

Attorneys for the accused are arguing what happened wasn’t a sexual assault, but a prank that got out of hand. The victim testified Tuesday he didn’t believe it was sexual.

Sexual intent is significant for the charges because if it’s determined it wasn’t sexual, that could lead to lesser charges and a move into juvenile court.

4/17/2018 Related Story: Judge Will Not Disqualify Rogers County DA In Bixby Rape Case

News On 6’s Emory Bryan is in the courtroom and will have more information in tonight’s newscasts.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.