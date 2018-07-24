Tulsa Fire Crews Respond To Carbon Monoxide Incident

Tulsa Fire Department crews responded to a carbon monoxide issue at the Tulsa County Behavior Health Center, 2300 South Harvard.

Hazmat was called to the building Tuesday afternoon after several people reported symptoms of exposure. Firefighters said there were electrical issues with a outside generator, and some fumes came in an open window.

Staff had opened other windows and began ventilating the building before firefighters arrived, according to TFD.

Firefighters said tests didn't show any harmful readings, and the building was not evacuated. No one had to be treated for symptoms, TFD said.