Top court: Social media posts violate no-contact order - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Top court: Social media posts violate no-contact order

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

    'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:45:43 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...
    A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.More >>
    A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.More >>

  • Immigrant freed from detention: 'God makes justice'

    Immigrant freed from detention: 'God makes justice'

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:45:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Pablo Villavicencio, center, carries one of his daughters while walking with his other daughter moments after he was released from the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Kearny, N.J. A judge on Tues...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Pablo Villavicencio, center, carries one of his daughters while walking with his other daughter moments after he was released from the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Kearny, N.J. A judge on Tues...
    An Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation is at home on Long Island after an emotional reunion with his family.More >>
    An Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation is at home on Long Island after an emotional reunion with his family.More >>

  • Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn

    Elon Musk, artist settle copyright row over tooting unicorn

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-07-25 19:45:33 GMT
    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.More >>
    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.More >>
    •   

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Social media posts can represent a violation of a protection order, the state's highest court ruled on Tuesday, affirming the conviction of a man who made threats on Facebook.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court rejected Richard Heffron III's arguments that his Facebook comments were a protected form of speech, that the posts didn't constitute direct or indirect contact, and that he wasn't told that his posts represented a violation.

In its ruling, the court concluded Heffron's social media comments violated the court-approved no-contact order and were outside the realm of constitutional protections.

"The court correctly determined that Heffron's communications with the protected person fell short of those that deserve constitutional protection," Justice Jeffrey Hjelm wrote, noting that the conviction "did not place his First Amendment rights at risk."

Heffron and the woman with whom he'd had a relationship were no longer Facebook friends but still had friends in common. In the posts, Heffron referred to the woman by name and threatened to harm her. A friend brought the comments to the woman's attention.

James Mason, Heffron's attorney, said courts in other states have reached different conclusions but that the facts didn't perfectly align with the Maine case.

"Obviously I'm disappointed," Mason said. "I think that there was no evidence that he ever intended to have these comments reach her."

After being convicted, Heffron was ordered to serve 21 days in jail, which was the length of time he was jailed before posting bail. He also was sentenced to a year of probation.

Mason said the ruling served as a cautionary tale.

"It lets people know that they do need to be careful about what they post on the internet," he said. "It makes it clear that you have limited First Amendment protections on the internet, especially on Facebook."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.