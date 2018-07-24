Top court: Social media posts violate no-contact order

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.

Maine's highest court says it has upheld the conviction of a man who violated a protection order with posts made on social media.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and an artist have settled a row over a farting unicorn.

An Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation is at home on Long Island after an emotional reunion with his family.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Pablo Villavicencio, center, carries one of his daughters while walking with his other daughter moments after he was released from the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Kearny, N.J. A judge on Tues...

A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Social media posts can represent a violation of a protection order, the state's highest court ruled on Tuesday, affirming the conviction of a man who made threats on Facebook.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court rejected Richard Heffron III's arguments that his Facebook comments were a protected form of speech, that the posts didn't constitute direct or indirect contact, and that he wasn't told that his posts represented a violation.

In its ruling, the court concluded Heffron's social media comments violated the court-approved no-contact order and were outside the realm of constitutional protections.

"The court correctly determined that Heffron's communications with the protected person fell short of those that deserve constitutional protection," Justice Jeffrey Hjelm wrote, noting that the conviction "did not place his First Amendment rights at risk."

Heffron and the woman with whom he'd had a relationship were no longer Facebook friends but still had friends in common. In the posts, Heffron referred to the woman by name and threatened to harm her. A friend brought the comments to the woman's attention.

James Mason, Heffron's attorney, said courts in other states have reached different conclusions but that the facts didn't perfectly align with the Maine case.

"Obviously I'm disappointed," Mason said. "I think that there was no evidence that he ever intended to have these comments reach her."

After being convicted, Heffron was ordered to serve 21 days in jail, which was the length of time he was jailed before posting bail. He also was sentenced to a year of probation.

Mason said the ruling served as a cautionary tale.

"It lets people know that they do need to be careful about what they post on the internet," he said. "It makes it clear that you have limited First Amendment protections on the internet, especially on Facebook."

