Thieves Caught On Video Stealing From Tulsa Home

Thieves broke down the door of a Tulsa home, ransacked the place, and got away with thousands of dollars worth of valuables.

Paige Berra was at work when she got a notification on her phone from her home security system saying there was movement at her front door. When she checked her camera, she saw a man walking out of her house carrying her belongings.

“They took about 10 expensive watches, iPads, handbags, an iMac computer…really random stuff. They took my husband’s hats,” she said.

Berra says two thieves opened drawers and scattered their belongings throughout the home.

She says she had to tear apart the house all over again just to figure out what was stolen.

“I just want the sentimental things that I can’t get back,” she said. “Those memories and the things to the people that I love that I’ll never ever see again because someone made a really selfish, disgusting choice.”

Berra posted her surveillance video on Facebook and says many people told her they think the same people broke into their homes too.

“First of all, you didn’t work for any of these things. None of these things belong to you. They aren’t things that you have spent years toiling over. You spent 15 minutes in my house and took them,” she said.

If you recognize the people in the surveillance video, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (918)596-COPS.