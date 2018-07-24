Ft. Gibson Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Raping Young Girl, Giving Her Meth

A man is behind bars accused of teaching a teenager how to smoke meth and repeatedly raping her.

Police say they arrested Andres Garcia after the victim told a family member about the situation.

Most of the details about this case are sealed due to the nature of the crime and the age of the victim, police say.

The affidavit says Garcia “willfully and knowingly had sex with a child.” In the span of two months, court documents say, Garcia raped the girl 15 times.

Officers say the victim told them Garcia also gave her meth and taught her how to smoke it.

“Officer PJ and Sergeant Anderson, they are the ones that initiated the arrest. She did a forensics interview and, after that, made a determination to make the arrest,” said Fort Gibson Police Chief Donnie Yarbrough. “This department will not tolerate it. We will prosecute you.”

Garcia has been charged with rape and child neglect.

He has a criminal history that includes larceny and burglary charges, as well as possession of a sawed off shotgun.