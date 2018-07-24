Man Arrested, Charged With Sexually Abusing Young Children

A Green Country man is behind bars and Okmulgee County prosecutors have charged him with sexually abusing two 10-year-old children.

The Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office says Mark Branson forced the children to have sex with him.

Investigators say two adults have also come forward saying Branson sexually abused them in the 80s and 90s.

Branson is being held in the Okmulgee County Jail on a $500,000 bond.