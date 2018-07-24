Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect In Weekend Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect In Weekend Homicide

Photo of suspect Michael Parker. Photo of suspect Michael Parker.
Photo of victim John Wilson. Photo of victim John Wilson.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police have made an arrest in the 24th murder of the year.

Police say John Wilson was shot and killed Sunday morning outside a club near Apache and Yale.

Police arrested Michael Parker on Tuesday for the murder.

7/23/2018 Related Story:  Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect, Witnesses In Weekend Shooting

According to investigators, Wilson had been at another club earlier that night and was involved in an altercation with a woman in the parking lot.  They say that disturbance did not lead to Wilson’s death.

However, during that disturbance, police say, Wilson brandished a gun and a group of people in the area, including Parker, thought Wilson was pointing the gun at them.

They say Parker got a gun and, when he and Wilson met up at the 2468 Club, shot him.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

