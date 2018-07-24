Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect In Weekend Homicide

Tulsa police have made an arrest in the 24th murder of the year.

Police say John Wilson was shot and killed Sunday morning outside a club near Apache and Yale.

Police arrested Michael Parker on Tuesday for the murder.

According to investigators, Wilson had been at another club earlier that night and was involved in an altercation with a woman in the parking lot. They say that disturbance did not lead to Wilson’s death.

However, during that disturbance, police say, Wilson brandished a gun and a group of people in the area, including Parker, thought Wilson was pointing the gun at them.

They say Parker got a gun and, when he and Wilson met up at the 2468 Club, shot him.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.