Dropped Cigarette Believed To Be Cause Of Fire At University Of Tulsa Apartment

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Fire Department is investigating a fire at a University of Tulsa apartment.

Investigators say the fire appears to have been started when a person smoking on the third floor dropped a cigarette.

Firefighters say they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Security personnel at the university say there are not many people living in the apartment complex during the summer, but some students walking nearby spotted the fire and called it in.

