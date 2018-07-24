Dropped Cigarette Believed To Be Cause Of Fire At University Of Tulsa Apartment

Tulsa police have made an arrest in the 24th murder of the year.More >>
Tulsa police have made an arrest in the 24th murder of the year.More >>
Tulsa Fire Department is investigating a fire at a University of Tulsa apartment. Investigators say the fire appears to have been started when a person smoking on the third floor dropped a cigarette.More >>
Tulsa Fire Department is investigating a fire at a University of Tulsa apartment. Investigators say the fire appears to have been started when a person smoking on the third floor dropped a cigarette.More >>