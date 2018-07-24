The Latest: Lovato rep says singer is awake and with family

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The Trump administration and American Civil Liberties Union have failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The family of a man arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teenager to death at a California train station says he's seriously mentally ill and the state failed to provide him with proper treatment.

(Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP). In this surveillance camera image released Monday, July 23, 2018, by Bay Area Rapid Transit is John Lee Cowell, a suspect wanted in the stabbings of two women at a BART station in Oakland, Calif. A man fatally stabbed a...

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying "pay with cash.".

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...

The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.

(KGO-TV via AP). In this video image courtesy of KGO-TV shows Lahtifa Wilson, 26, the wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains, responds to a reporter in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. Lahtif...

Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...

Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.

(AP Photo/Alex Sanz). The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. The event kicked off a yearlong celebration of the upcoming 50-year anniversary...

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on the hospitalization of pop singer Demi Lovato (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

A representative for Demi Lovato says the singer is awake and with her family after she reportedly was hospitalized for an overdose in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

A statement released Tuesday evening thanks the singer's fans for their support and calls for them to respect the 25-year-old's privacy. It says Lovato's "health and recovery" is the most important thing at the moment.

The statement came hours after paramedics were dispatched to Lovato's Hollywood Hills home and she was apparently transported to a local hospital. Fire and police officials said they could not confirm it was Lovato who was treated.

Multiple outlets, including TMZ and People, reported the singer had overdosed.

The statement by Lovato's representative said some of the information reported about the singer's hospitalization was not accurate, but did not provide additional details.

___

3:55 p.m.

Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato's block to the hospital amid reports that the pop star suffered a drug overdose.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said paramedics received a call about a woman in need of medical attention at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, but Stewart said she could not confirm the woman's condition or provide any additional details.

Los Angeles police were also dispatched, but Officer Carlos Zaragoza said he could not release the woman's identity or condition. Police say there is no criminal investigation into the call.

Representatives of the 25-year-old singer did not respond to requests for comment. TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.