The Latest: Family: Oakland murder suspect is mentally ill

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

Trump was taped talking of paying for Playboy model's story

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

From 'stalker' to 'walker': Woman gets dream job as zombie

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The Trump administration and American Civil Liberties Union have failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The family of a man arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teenager to death at a California train station says he's seriously mentally ill and the state failed to provide him with proper treatment.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

LA chief says police, not gunman, fired fatal shot at market

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.

Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.

Elbert "Big Man" Howard, who was one of the six founding members of the Black Panther Party, has died at age 80.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill wants to enshrine into law federal recommendations to improve duck boat safety such as getting rid of canopies that can trap passengers if the vehicles sink.

McCaskill wants tighter rules on duck boats after accident

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying "pay with cash.".

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a suspect arrested in a fatal stabbing at an Oakland train station (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The family of a man arrested on suspicion of stabbing a teenager to death at a California train station says he's seriously mentally ill and the state failed to provide him with proper treatment.

Twenty-seven-year-old John Cowell was arrested on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train Monday night. He was captured about a dozen miles from the Oakland station where police say he stabbed 18-year-old Nia Wilson on Sunday and wounded her sister.

A family statement released to KRON-TV says Cowell was diagnosed as bi-polar and schizophrenic and was released in May from a state mental hospital.

The family says Cowell has been in and out of jail and was living on the streets without proper treatment.

Family members say Cowell's illness doesn't excuse what they call a "senseless and vicious attack" and say their hearts go out to the victims' family.

___

11:32 p.m.

The hunt for a man police say killed an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked stabbing in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: In a train station.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old John Cowell on an Antioch-bound train Monday night at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station about a dozen miles from Oakland.

Police say Cowell killed Nia Wilson with a knife and wounded her sister at an Oakland station Sunday night.

It wasn't immediately known if Cowell had a lawyer.

BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas says the motive for the attack is still being investigated. The victims were black and Cowell is white.

Police say vigil held at a BART station later swelled into a crowd of about a thousand that marched downtown.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

