Bodycam Video Shows Arrest Of Suspect After Police Chase Ended In Crash

Bodycam video gives a first-hand look at the moments after a police chase in Owasso ended with a motorcycle crash in Tulsa.

Police say Brooks Whiteside was going more than 100 miles per hour down Highway 169.

They say the bodycam didn’t capture the chase, and Owasso police don’t have dashcams, but his arrest is caught on camera.

“The motorcycle attempted to pass some cars on the right and got off the roadway into some gravel and grass and crashed,” said Jason Woodruff, Deputy Chief of Owasso Police Department.

Pictures on Facebook show Whiteside claims to be a part of the motorcycle gang the Mongols.

He doesn’t have a criminal history, but police say this isn’t the first time dealing with him and they found a loaded gun in a saddlebag.

Officials say Whiteside is facing a charge for that, as well as eluding police.

Whiteside claims he didn’t know the officer was trying to pull him over.

On the bodycam video, you can hear and officer say, “You started running when I got about a half mile behind you, man.” Whiteside replied, “I didn’t even know you were behind me.”

Woodruff says “some innocent person could have lost their life, so, definitely not worth it for a minor traffic citation. I mean, even if he was doing over 100 on the highway, that’s still not worth risking your life trying to outrun the police.”

Last year, a similar situation unfolded when Owasso police chased a motorcyclist. That ended with a crash in the same spot near the I-244 interchange.