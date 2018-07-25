Demi Lovato Hospitalized For Apparent Overdose - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Demi Lovato Hospitalized For Apparent Overdose

LOS ANGELES -

Demi Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday for an apparent drug overdose, according to multiple reports. Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to CBS News that they responded to a drug overdose at the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in Hollywood Hills, California, where Lovato's home is located.

The singer's representative said in a statement, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

A source confirmed to CBS News that the overdose was not from heroin.

Lovato has talked openly before about her struggle with substance abuse. In June, she released a song called "Sober" about a relapse after six years of sobriety. In the song, she apologized for letting down her family and fans.

The singer performed at the California Mid-State Fair on Sunday with her friend, Iggy Azalea. Azalea revealed to ET that she knew about Lovato's relapse and was worried someone would use the news against her, but said ultimately, she was proud of Lovato for sharing her struggle in "Sober."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

