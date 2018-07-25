Yelp Adding Health Inspection Reports For Restaurants

In a move that may prove unappetizing to some restaurants, Yelp is rolling out nationwide a program that puts health-inspection scores on eateries' pages on its review site.

The feature is already in use in San Francisco, where Yelp began working with city officials in 2013 to make inspection data more readily available to consumers trying to decide where to dine.

In expanding around the country, Yelp joined with a company called HDScores to glean health-inspection reports from government websites. HDScores has pulled more than 6 million inspection reports flagging more than 14 million violations involving more than 1.16 million restaurants and food-serving establishments in 42 states, the company said on its website.

Yelp is adding the data to restaurants in New York, California, Texas, Illinois and the District of Columbia. Data for eating establishments in other states will be rolled out in coming months, it said.