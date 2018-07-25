Sand Springs Firefighters Move Into New Fire Station

The fire department moved into its new station #2 this week.

The station, located in the 4200 block of South 113th West Avenue replaces the old #2 station which was placed in service more than 50 years ago.

In a post on the City of Sand Springs Facebook page, city staff toured the new station as work wrapped up on Monday, July 23rd.

The city says the new fire station cost $1.5 million and was funded as part of the voter-approved Vision 2025 tax renewal.

The city says the old fire station #2 will be demolished.