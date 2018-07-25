For US pot companies, Canada is the land of opportunity

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate Spade

President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

The Trump administration and American Civil Liberties Union have failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.

(KGO-TV via AP). In this video image courtesy of KGO-TV shows Lahtifa Wilson, 26, the wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains, responds to a reporter in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. Lahtif...

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A field of corn is seen in front of a barn carrying a large Trump sign in rural Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain o...

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). New York Daily News photo assignment editor Reggie Lewis, left, and an unidentified coworker leave the newspaper's office after they were both laid off, Monday, July 23, 2018, in New York. The tabloid will cut half of its news...

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying "pay with cash.".

A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

US-based marijuana businesses are lining up to go public in Canada to tap into financing from institutional investors and foreign capital they can't get in America.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, photo, Ben Kovler, CEO, Green Thumb Industries poses for a portrait at the company's office in Chicago. Green Thumb Industries had a business plan, expertise and plenty of ambition, but...

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

(AP Photos/Gillian Flaccus, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2016 file photo, Chalice Farms production manager John Schuch wraps cannabis-infused hazelnut milk chocolates infused with marijuana in foil papers to prepare for sale at the company headquarte...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, photo, Ben Kovler, CEO, Green Thumb Industries poses for a portrait at the company's office in Chicago. Green Thumb Industries had a business plan, expertise and plenty of ambition, but...

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Green Thumb Industries had a business plan, expertise and plenty of ambition to grow its marijuana business. What the Chicago-based company didn't have was access to enough capital to make it all happen.

So last month, the company with $20 million in revenue from pot shops in seven states turned its gaze north and went public in Canada, where marijuana soon will be broadly legalized nationwide.

The Canadian Securities Exchange is quickly becoming the go-to place for U.S. cannabis companies orphaned by their own stock exchanges because the U.S. government still considers marijuana an illegal drug.

Green Thumb took over a publicly traded Canadian company, added an "Inc." to its name and went public. The company raised $67 million U.S. dollars, money that will allow Green Thumb to get licenses in new states and open more retail stores across America.

"The phone rings more, we're talking to more people, and business has expanded," company founder Ben Kovler said. "We're just excited about what's happening."

In recent months, prominent U.S. pot companies including MedMen, Liberty Health Care and Chalice Farms have listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, raising capital and drawing attention from wealthy investors in Asia, Europe and Australia who want to make a play in the cannabis industry but are spooked by the U.S. federal prohibition.

Many more U.S. marijuana companies are lined up to join them as the U.S. industry quickly expands. Acreage Holdings, one of the United States' largest vertically integrated cannabis companies, announced Monday it will list on the Canadian Securities Exchange this fall because it's become the "exchange of choice for U.S. companies like ours."

Two-thirds of U.S. states now allow medical marijuana, and nine of them and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational use. Last month, voters in Oklahoma approved medical marijuana, further evidence of the eroding opposition even in conservative states.

U.S. companies need quick access to money to snap up limited production and retail licenses so they can quickly establish themselves in new markets.

"If you don't get in and get on, you're out," said William Simpson, founder of Chalice Farms, an Oregon company that was acquired last year by a publicly traded Canadian company called Golden Leaf Holdings. "Time is of the essence. You need money now, and you need it yesterday."

Last week provided evidence of American investors' willingness to jump into the marijuana market if given the chance. U.S. stock exchanges will not list companies that do business where marijuana is illegal, but several Canadian companies trade in the U.S. because their business is legal in the country where they are based.

Tilray Inc., a British Columbia-based medical marijuana company, became the first cannabis business to complete an initial public offering on a major U.S. stock exchange when it began trading on Nasdaq. It raised $153 million and the stock jumped nearly 33 percent on its first day of trading.

Chris Barry, a partner at the Dorsey and Whitney law firm in Seattle, handles marijuana investment deals and mergers in the U.S. and Canada. He noted that major institutional investors, including the century-old New York investment bank Cowen, were involved in Tilray's IPO.

"The lesson is that the institutions will be there if you have a good business plan and your business is 100 percent legal in the jurisdiction you're in," he said.

That's the problem in the U.S. While more states approve legal marijuana, the federal government - and especially U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions - remain opposed, creating uncertainty for banks and investors.

"There's pent-up demand all over the world, and all over in the U.S., and it's all getting forced into Canada," said Troy Dayton, chief executive of The Arcview Group, an Oakland, California-based cannabis investment and market research firm. "Every large investor and every large company is salivating over this market now, but they're held back because of the uncertainty."

Meantime, U.S. consumer spending on marijuana is exploding. It was $8.5 billion in 2017 - the year before California became the world's largest legal marijuana market - and is projected to reach nearly $24 billion in the next four years, according to Arcview.

U.S. companies that list in Canada are seeing eyebrow-raising valuations because investors hungry to get a piece of the cannabis action have nowhere else to go, Dayton said.

Some of those companies will implode, but the ones that are well-positioned will be able to use the new cash flow to prepare to compete with the multinational alcohol and cigarette conglomerates positioning themselves to swoop in, he said.

"You look at California by itself, Florida by itself, they are both larger alone than the entire Canadian cannabis marketplace," said Simpson, founder of Oregon's Chalice Farms. "It is a massive opportunity."

Chalice was acquired last year by Canadian-based Golden Leaf Holdings. Almost all of the company's business remains in the American West, and it's using the $19.5 million from its public listing to pursue cultivation deals in Nevada and California.

Simpson said it's frustrating he couldn't go public as an American company.

"The people have spoken. We voted for this," Simpson said. "Allow the banks and the investors to get on board."

___

Associated Press Writer Gene Johnson in Seattle contributed to this report.

___

Flaccus is a member of AP's marijuana beat team. Follow her at www.twitter.com/gflaccus. Follow AP's complete marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LegalMarijuana

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.