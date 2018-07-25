Two Oklahoma DOC Fugitives Arrested, Thanks To Facebook Tip - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Two Oklahoma DOC Fugitives Arrested, Thanks To Facebook Tip

ADAIR COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A tip on Facebook led to the arrest Monday, July 23rd of two Oklahoma Department of Corrections fugitives.

The DOC says that tip led Stilwell Police to 36-year-old Avery Flores at a local gas station.  They say he walked away on December 21st, 2017 from the Tulsa Transitional Center where he was serving time for a felony drug conviction.

The department says along with Flores, police also found and arrested 31-year-old Lynzie Hummingbird, who absconded while serving a suspended sentence out of Cherokee County for first-degree robbery.

Both were booked into the Adair County jail.  

The DOC says in addition to the escape charge, Avery Flores was booked on complaints including resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.  Lynzie Hummingbird was booked on a complaint of harboring a fugitive.

