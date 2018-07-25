Police Seek Shooter In Tulsa's Latest Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Seek Shooter In Tulsa's Latest Homicide

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a victim shot at a Tulsa apartment complex early Wednesday has died after being taken to the hospital.

At 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Sierra Point Apartments in the 1400 block of South 107th East Avenue.

The arrived to find the victim, with a gunshot wound to the leg, inside a pickup which had collided with two parked vehicles. Officers say the victim was bleeding profusely.

Police learned the victim was shot while he was between two buildings at the complex, then ran to his truck in order to get away.  EMSA took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses in the complex.

The name of the victim has not been released.

