Deputies: 22 People Arrested In Kiowa County Cockfighting Event - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Deputies: 22 People Arrested In Kiowa County Cockfighting Event

Posted: Updated:
KIOWA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Deputies confirm the arrests of 22 people connected to a cockfighting event in Kiowa County earlier this week.

After hearing from the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is certainly not over and there could be even more arrests coming.  The sheriff's office didn't release photos of those arrested but did tell us, 22 people were taken into custody at the scene of the cockfighting event.

The sheriff's office had help with those arrests from Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Snyder Police Department.

Deputies say out of those arrested, almost everyone is from western Oklahoma.  The rest are from Texas.

On Monday, July 23rd, News On 6 told you about a law enforcement raid on the suspected cockfighting operation near Cooperton off of Highway 54.

7/23/2018 Related Story: More Than 20 Arrested After Cockfighting Ring Busted In Kiowa County

Deputies found 56 birds, 16 of which were dead. A specially trained emergency response team took the living roosters for treatment to a Tulsa shelter and they hope someday to release them to a farm.

Meanwhile, the Kiowa Sheriff's Office says possibly more arrest warrants could be coming.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.