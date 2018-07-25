Deputies: 22 People Arrested In Kiowa County Cockfighting Event

Deputies confirm the arrests of 22 people connected to a cockfighting event in Kiowa County earlier this week.

After hearing from the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is certainly not over and there could be even more arrests coming. The sheriff's office didn't release photos of those arrested but did tell us, 22 people were taken into custody at the scene of the cockfighting event.

The sheriff's office had help with those arrests from Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Snyder Police Department.

Deputies say out of those arrested, almost everyone is from western Oklahoma. The rest are from Texas.

On Monday, July 23rd, News On 6 told you about a law enforcement raid on the suspected cockfighting operation near Cooperton off of Highway 54.

7/23/2018 Related Story: More Than 20 Arrested After Cockfighting Ring Busted In Kiowa County

Deputies found 56 birds, 16 of which were dead. A specially trained emergency response team took the living roosters for treatment to a Tulsa shelter and they hope someday to release them to a farm.

Meanwhile, the Kiowa Sheriff's Office says possibly more arrest warrants could be coming.