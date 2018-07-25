Pharmacy Board To Discuss Disciplinary Action For Executive Director

There's a special meeting Wednesday to discuss possible disciplinary action against the Executive Director of the State Board of Pharmacy. This comes after authorities confirmed Executive Director Chelsea Church is under investigation. Wednesday's meeting is being held to discuss her employment. Church is being investigated after some text messages surfaced. Those messages appeared to show her attempting to bribe former health department attorney Julie Ezell. Church appe...More >>
A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Second Amendment protects the right to openly carry a gun in public for self-defense.More >>
News On 6 confirms a committee selects Council Oak as the new name to replace Tulsa's Lee Elementary school. In an email sent out to parents Tuesday evening, Lee Elementary Principal Aubrey Flowers says a committee is choosing "Council Oak Elementary School" to be the new name for Lee.More >>
