'Council Oak" Recommended As New Name For Tulsa's Lee Elementary

TULSA, Oklahoma -

News On 6 confirms a committee selects Council Oak as the new name to replace Tulsa's Lee Elementary school.

In an email sent out to parents Tuesday evening, Lee Elementary Principal Aubrey Flowers says a committee is choosing "Council Oak Elementary School" to be the new name for Lee.

"This evening, the ad hoc committee charged with renaming our treasured school came together to finalize our nomination for our new school name. After many hours of thoughtful dialogue, informed by community engagements and feedback, the ad hoc committee is pleased to announce the nomination of “Council Oak Elementary School” as our new school name." 

The committee came to that decision after hours of discussion Tuesday night.  Council Oak is just a few hundred yards away from the current school and Flowers says it represents the historic founding of Tulsa.

"Council Oak is just a few hundred yards northwest of our school. Council Oak and our school are on the same Creek allotment of Wehiley Naharkey, surrounded by the Creek allotments of many names well know even today, such as Perryman, Coney, Woodward, Tuckabachee, Childers, Tiger, Hickory and many more. Council Oak represents the historic founding of Tulsa. Council Oak symbolizes hope, the continuity of civilization, the value of conversation and dialogue in the face of injustice and perseverance."

Council Oak was one of five recommended names to replace Robert E. Lee as the school's name.

The Tulsa Board of Education will still have to make the formal nomination for Council Oak and Principal Flowers says she expects that'll be considered during the August 6th meeting at the Education Service Center.

Flowers is inviting members of the Lee community to attend that meeting to be part of what she calls an important moment in their shared history.

