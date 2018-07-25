Pres. Trump's Hollywood Star Destroyed With Apparent Pickaxe - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pres. Trump's Hollywood Star Destroyed With Apparent Pickaxe

LOS ANGELES -

President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed early Wednesday morning. 

Officials are investigating the hole in the sidewalk where the President's star used to be. CBS-Los Angeles first reported the incident. Donald Trump's star has been vandalized on several occasions since 2016.

According to one report, a witness said they saw a construction worker with a pickaxe demolish the star around 3:30 a.m. No arrests have been made.

No injuries were reported. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
