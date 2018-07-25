Troopers Hope To ID LeFlore County Cold Case Homicide Victim 'Ja - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Troopers Hope To ID LeFlore County Cold Case Homicide Victim 'Jane Doe'

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Artist rendering of victim 'Jane Doe' and a photo of the ring she wore. Artist rendering of victim 'Jane Doe' and a photo of the ring she wore.
LEFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol released photos of a cold case homicide victim in hopes that someone can help them identify her. "Jane Doe" was a passenger in a semi that crashed in LeFlore County on January 18, 1990.

Troopers say she was killed on U.S. Highway 259 near Big Cedar when the truck wrecked. Truck driver James Edward Taylor of Atlanta, Texas, was charged in the death, a news release states. Charges were eventually dismissed, and Taylor died in 2008.

Taylor told investigators at the time that he had picked Doe up as a hitchhiker just 15 minutes before the crash; however, his sister said Taylor picked up the unidentified woman near 55th and Euclid in Cleveland, Ohio. She believed the woman went by the name "Beth" or "Baby."

The victim is described as 25 to 35 years old with short black hair, brown eyes and scars on her forehead and upper left arm. She also had what appeared to be a C-section scar on her abdomen, the release states. 

She was 5'1" and 87 pounds. Jane Doe was wearing a shirt, sweater, pantyhose, pants and belt when she died. The only personal item found with her was a gold-colored ring with a pink stone.

The ring has been in the custody of Miller Funeral Home in Poteau for 28 years. 

Anyone who has information about Jane Doe is asked to call 1-866-OHPTIPS.

