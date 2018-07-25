OSBI: Woman Smuggles Gun Into Pawnee County Jail, Kills Herself

A Pawnee County inmate killed herself with a gun she smuggled into the jail, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The 26-year-old woman was found dead a few hours after she was booked into jail.

Pawnee officers arrested Brittany Weide DeVerges for public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia at 3 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, a news release states. Investigators say she was placed in a detox cell.

OSBI says that's where she was found at noon with a handgun on her stomach and an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. She had last been checked at 10:30 a.m., records show.

"All evidence indicates DeVerges snuck the weapon into the jail on her person," the release states.

"The investigation is ongoing. Reports will be turned over the Pawnee County District Attorney’s office when completed."