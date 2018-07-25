Nowata K-9 Team Back On Patrol Thanks To Donations

A Pawnee County inmate killed herself with a gun she smuggled into the jail, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.More >>
A Pawnee County inmate killed herself with a gun she smuggled into the jail, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.More >>
News On 6 confirms a committee selects Council Oak as the new name to replace Tulsa's Lee Elementary school. In an email sent out to parents Tuesday evening, Lee Elementary Principal Aubrey Flowers says a committee is choosing "Council Oak Elementary School" to be the new name for Lee.More >>
News On 6 confirms a committee selects Council Oak as the new name to replace Tulsa's Lee Elementary school. In an email sent out to parents Tuesday evening, Lee Elementary Principal Aubrey Flowers says a committee is choosing "Council Oak Elementary School" to be the new name for Lee.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!