Oklahoma Hemp Festival To Become Second Largest In U.S.

Early indications are that the Hemp Fest of Oklahoma will one of the largest, second only to Seattle, which draws more than 100,000 people during its three day span.

7/02/18: Snoop Dogg To Headline Inaugural Hempfest Of Oklahoma

“The first year we did Hemp Fest in Seattle we had just a few hundred people in attendance, now we are doing over thirty thousand people a day! We want to make Oklahoma’s inaugural hemp fest over the top!” said Organizer Scott McKinley. “With thousands wanting free tickets, projected attendance for the three days will be over 45,000 people! At this time, we have over one hundred vendors coming to Oklahoma from all over the United States to show the Mid-West the different uses of Hemp. We are excited to hold this monumental festival at Lost Lakes, 3510 N.E. 10th. There will be recreation, education and celebration beginning Friday, September 7th through the 9th.”

7/16/18: 45 Bands To Play Over Three Days At Hempfest

Free Tickets to Hemp Fest of Oklahoma are available to the public by going to www.oklahomahempfest.org. Those interested in free tickets will be required to give their name, phone number, zip code and email address and must be eighteen or older. Children under eighteen must be accompanied by an adult.

7/19/18: Hempfest Gains Massive Interest Following SQ 788