Ultrasound jiggles open brain barrier, a step to better care

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial.

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney who's garnered national attention demanding transparency as one of President Donald Trump's chief critics, convinced a federal judge to bar the media from covering a bankruptcy court case involving his former law firm.

The Milwaukee police chief has confirmed that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

The Minnesota maker of Indian Motorcycles manufactured in northwestern Iowa says it plans to ramp up production of the bikes in Poland in the wake of European tariffs, but that the move will not affect jobs in Iowa or any other U.S. plant.

Eight more video recordings, totaling almost eight hours, from the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history were released by Las Vegas police under a court order in a public records lawsuit by media.

Aiko Herzig-Yoshinaga, who uncovered documents showing Japanese-Americans incarcerated in the United States during World War II were held because of their race, not national security, has died.

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). This March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre shows brain scans of patient Rick Karr as staff members treat him at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the...

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - A handful of Alzheimer's patients signed up for a bold experiment: They let scientists beam sound waves into the brain to temporarily jiggle an opening in its protective shield.

The so-called blood-brain barrier prevents germs and other damaging substances from leaching in through the bloodstream - but it can block drugs for Alzheimer's, brain tumors and other neurologic diseases, too.

Canadian researchers on Wednesday reported early hints that technology called focused ultrasound can safely poke holes in that barrier - holes that quickly sealed back up - a step toward one day using the non-invasive device to push brain treatments through.

"It's been a major goal of neuroscience for decades, this idea of a safe and reversible and precise way of breaching the blood-brain barrier," said Dr. Nir Lipsman, a neurosurgeon at Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre who led the study. "It's exciting."

The findings were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Chicago and published in Nature Communications.

This first-step research, conducted in just six people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's, checked if patients' fragile blood vessels could withstand the breach without bleeding or other side effects - it didn't test potential therapies.

More safety testing is needed but "it's definitely promising," said Dr. Eliezer Masliah of the National Institute on Aging, who wasn't involved with the study. "What is remarkable is that they could do it in a very focused way, they can target a very specific brain region."

Alzheimer's isn't the only target. A similar safety study is underway in Lou Gehrig's disease. And researchers are testing if the tool helps more chemotherapy reach the right spot in people with a deadly brain tumor called glioblastoma.

"We don't want to broadly open the blood-brain barrier everywhere. We want to open the blood-brain barrier where we want the treatment to be delivered," explained Dr. Graeme Woodworth of the University of Maryland Medical Center, who will lead a soon-to-begin brain tumor study.

Scientists have long tried different strategies to overcome the blood-brain barrier with little success. The brain's blood vessels are lined with cells that form tight junctions, almost like a zipper. The barrier lets in select small molecules. Often, treatments for brain diseases are too big to easily pass.

The new approach: Scientists inject microscopic bubbles into the bloodstream. Through an MRI scanner, they aim at a precise brain area. Then they beam ultrasound waves through a helmet-like device to that spot. The pulses of energy make the microbubbles vibrate, loosening those zipper-like junctions in hopes that medications could slip inside.

Within minutes, Lipsman's team saw a medical dye appear on the Alzheimer's patients' brain scans - proof the barrier opened. A repeat scan the next day showed it was closed again. Patients repeated the procedure a month later.

Researchers reported no serious side effects, and no worsening of cognitive function. The study was funded by the non-profit Focused Ultrasound Foundation.

"It's not painful or anything," said Rick Karr of Everett, Ontario, the study's first participant.

A retired truck driver and amateur musician, Karr was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011. Doctors made clear the study wouldn't treat his memory problems, but "I feel privileged," Karr said in an interview. "I could help somebody else down the road."

A French company, CarThera, is testing a different ultrasound technique for brain tumors, using an implant attached to the skull during surgery.

For the non-invasive ultrasound, device maker InSightec has Food and Drug Administration permission to begin the Maryland tumor trial and a small U.S. Alzheimer's study.

This time, scientists will aim deeper into Alzheimer's-affected brains to a key memory region, said lead researcher Dr. Ali Rezai of West Virginia University's Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. And they'll measure if simply opening the barrier could help the body clear away sticky plaques that are a hallmark of Alzheimer's, after mouse studies suggested that's a possibility.

But by far the bigger interest is in using ultrasound to deliver drugs - if the next-step studies conclude it's safe to try.

"The blood-brain barrier's no longer off-limits," Rezai said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

