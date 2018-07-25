Tulsa Woman Accused Of Animal Cruelty Bound Over For Trial

A Tulsa County woman accused of three counts of animal cruelty has been bound over for trial. Marjorie Satterfield appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to those charges and a count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Court records show she was arraigned in district court and bound over for jury trial set for March 4, 2019.

Satterfield was charged after authorities say they found 106 dogs, seven cats, four chickens and six birds on her Skiatook property in February. Satterfield is a dog trainer who kept her clients' animals for weeks at a time, deputies say.

An arrest report said the house and garage were stacked with plastic dog crates that were covered in filth and feces and that some animals didn't have access to water. The report says the bird cages were full of roaches and what appeared to be bed bugs.

Satterfield owns Glad Wags Service Dogs training facility located in Fontana Shopping Center.