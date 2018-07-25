TPD: Meth Produced In OK Labs Being Replaced By Mexican Drug Car - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TPD: Meth Produced In OK Labs Being Replaced By Mexican Drug Cartels

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The number of meth lab busts in Green Country is way down but the Tulsa Police Department says that's not necessarily a good thing.

They say meth produced in Oklahoma labs are being replaced by meth from Mexican drug cartels.

Police say there is still a huge market.

“Addiction is still very strong for methamphetamine in the state of Oklahoma as well as the city of Tulsa,” said Captain Mark Wollmershauser Jr.

Police say the cartels target Oklahoma because of the state's meth addiction.

