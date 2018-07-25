Man accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar ordered to trial

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

Trial begins for a Pennsylvania man charged in the death of his 12-year-old daughter, who was shot by a constable serving eviction papers.

The Trump administration is proposing new rules that could make it harder for students to get their loans erased in cases of fraud.

US-based marijuana businesses are lining up to go public in Canada to tap into financing from institutional investors and foreign capital they can't get in America.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, photo, Ben Kovler, CEO, Green Thumb Industries poses for a portrait at the company's office in Chicago. Green Thumb Industries had a business plan, expertise and plenty of ambition, but...

Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Tempe, Arizona.

A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial.

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial on a felony grand theft charge.

Judge Mark Hanasono said Wednesday that there was sufficient evidence for Terry Bryant to stand trial on grand theft charges. The ruling came after a hearing Wednesday in which a worker with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences testified about taking McDormand's Oscar away from Bryant as he tried to leave the ceremony's official after-party.

McDormand won the award for best actress in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and lost the statuette after having it engraved.

Bryant is due to be arraigned on Aug. 8 in the case. His attorney declined comment after the hearing. He remains released on his own recognizance.

