Police arrest 22 in Oklahoma cockfighting operation

HOBART, Okla. (AP) - Deputies say they've arrested nearly two dozen people in connection with a cockfighting event in southwestern Oklahoma.

KOTV-TV reports that the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office took 22 people into custody earlier this week at the scene of a cockfighting operation near Cooperton. The office expects more arrest warrants as the investigation continues.

Deputies say the majority of those arrested are from western Oklahoma, and the rest are from Texas.

Law enforcement found 56 birds at the cockfighting event Monday, 16 of which were dead. An emergency response team took the living roosters for treatment to a Tulsa shelter, which hopes to eventually release them to a farm.

Information from: KOTV-TV, http://www.newson6.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.