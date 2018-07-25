'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

A paroled robber who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and wounded her sister in an unprovoked attack at a California train station was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo released Tuesday, July 24, 2018, by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows John Cowell. Cowell, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, was peacefully arrested on an Antioch-bound train ...

The California Lottery says the sole winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot worth $543 million was sold in Northern California.

A Pennsylvania teenager found in Mexico earlier this year with a 45-year-old man has been located again in Johnstown after leaving a residential program for at-risk youth.

Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A former lawyer at the studio behind "The Hunger Games" and "Twilight" movies said a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact. She said she stayed quiet about it for years because she feared losing her job and never working in entertainment again.

Wendy Jaffe, the former executive vice president of legal affairs at Lionsgate, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that her mind often shifted to "minimizing damage" and a mode she described as "spinning plates" to quickly come up with ways to stop general counsel Wayne Levin without humiliating him.

"I remember feeling like my head was spinning, and I'm sort of outside myself and I immediately went to the mode of spinning plates," Jaffe said, describing one of the earliest alleged encounters, in 2002.

"I started to question: 'How could this be happening? What did I do to make him think this was going to be OK?'" she continued, echoing the early reactions of many women who've spoken up about sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement exploded last October. "And if I embarrass him, I'm in trouble. My career is over."

Jaffe finally complained about Levin as she left Lionsgate in 2016 and has only told her story publicly in recent days, first to The Wall Street Journal and then in an on-camera interview with the AP. Lionsgate agreed to pay Jaffe a $2.5 million settlement.

Jaffe said her departure came with top executives making false and disparaging statements about her to prevent her from finding another job and fully vested stock options she was entitled to suddenly being removed from her account.

Her lawyers complained that those tactics constituted a violation of a settlement agreement that kept a lid on the reasons for her exit.

Levin's lawyer said they're not discussing Jaffe's allegations in the press.

Lionsgate, which noted Levin's departure "for health and personal reasons" in a November 2017 regulatory filing, said it doesn't comment on specific personnel actions.

In a statement, the studio said it takes sexual harassment allegations seriously, investigating them thoroughly and taking appropriate remedial action.

"We are committed to a safe, respectful and tolerant environment for all of our employees," the studio said.

Jaffe, 46, met Levin, 55, in 1997 while she was a student at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles. Levin taught an entertainment law class and hired her as a law clerk in his office at Trimark Pictures, a small studio that Lionsgate acquired in 2000.

Jaffe said Levin started blurring the lines of their professional relationship about four years into her tenure. He would flirt and pepper conversations with sexual innuendo, she said.

The harassment started in 2001, and the physical assaults started about a year later, she said.

One day, while he was out of the office, she said he asked her to poke around his desk for some paperwork, but all she found was a briefcase full of Polaroid photographs of naked women in various sexual positions.

"That was when I first started to think that this was going in the wrong direction and had just taken a huge leap forward in the wrong direction," Jaffe said.

One night when they were both working late at the office, Jaffe said, Levin led her to a room the size of a walk-in closet and told her "he wanted me to be his slave and he wanted me on my knees to crawl to him."

Jaffe said Levin's alleged behavior led to rumors around the Lionsgate office that they were having an affair, which led to bullying from her colleagues. When the sexual abuse stopped in 2003, Jaffe said, Levin exerted his power and control over her in other ways like loading her up with so much work it escalated her blood pressure to the point of cardiac distress.

"When you're the head of the legal department, you're supposed to set the tone for what is ethical, what is responsible and what is lawful," Jaffe said. "When you don't, when you flagrantly choose not to, that sends a message."

___

Follow Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.