Board Of Pharmacy Fires Executive Director

The state Board of Pharmacy has decided to fire its embattled executive director.

Chelsea Church is under investigation after messages between her and former state Board of Health lawyer Julie Ezell came to light.

Church appeared to be offering Ezell a job at her agency in exchange for rules requiring a pharmacist at medical marijuana dispensaries.

Oklahoma Board of pharmacy has decided to fire executive director Chelsea Church. @NEWS9 — Dana Hertneky (@DanaHertneky) July 25, 2018

News 9's Dana Hertneky will have more at 5 p.m.