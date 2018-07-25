California subway stabbing suspect charged with murder

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

A paroled robber who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and wounded her sister in an unprovoked attack at a California train station was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

A paroled robber who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and wounded her sister in an unprovoked attack at a California train station was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo released Tuesday, July 24, 2018, by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows John Cowell. Cowell, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, was peacefully arrested on an Antioch-bound train ...

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo released Tuesday, July 24, 2018, by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows John Cowell. Cowell, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, was peacefully arrested on an Antioch-bound train ...

The California Lottery says the sole winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot worth $543 million was sold in Northern California.

The California Lottery says the sole winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot worth $543 million was sold in Northern California.

A Pennsylvania teenager found in Mexico earlier this year with a 45-year-old man has been located again in Johnstown after leaving a residential program for at-risk youth.

A Pennsylvania teenager found in Mexico earlier this year with a 45-year-old man has been located again in Johnstown after leaving a residential program for at-risk youth.

A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial.

A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial.

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...

(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). People hold hands during a vigil for Nia Wilson outside the MacArthur Bay Area Rapid Transit station, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. A felon on parole fatally stabbed 18-year-old Wilson in the neck and wounded he...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). Stabbing victim Lahtifa Wilson, center right, is embraced during a vigil for her sister Nia Wilson outside the MacArthur Bay Area Rapid Transit station, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. A felon on parole fatally st...

(Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP). In this July 21, 2018 surveillance camera image provided by Bay Area Rapid Transit, a suspect accused of fatally punching a man on the platform of the Bay Fair BART Station walks on a train in San Leandro, Calif. Don St...

(Nia Wilson via AP). This July 3, 2017, photo provided by Ebony Monroe shows her cousin Nia Wilson in a selfie, who was killed in an unprovoked stabbing attack at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 22, 2018. John Cowell, ...

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo released Tuesday, July 24, 2018, by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows John Cowell. Cowell, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, was peacefully arrested on an Antioch-bound train ...

By LORIN ELENI GILL and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - A paroled robber who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and wounded her sister in an unprovoked attack at a California train station was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

John Cowell, 27, was set to be arraigned in Oakland in the attack against Nia Wilson, 18, of Oakland, and her 26-year-old sister, Letifah Wilson.

Cowell was arrested Monday night on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train in the San Francisco Bay Area, about a dozen miles (19 kilometers) from the MacArthur station where the women were attacked Sunday night.

Cowell was expected to be assigned a public defender during his court hearing.

Authorities haven't released a motive for the attack but Cowell's family told KRON-TV in a statement that he has suffered from mental illness "most of his life." Cowell had been in and out of jail without receiving proper treatment, the family contended.

Nia's father, Ansar Muhammad, said Wednesday he thought claiming mental illness was "an excuse" and he felt his daughters were attacked because they are black. Cowell is white.

"I think it's an excuse. I hate to say that, but, you know, why would you choose two black girls?" Muhammad said at the courthouse where Cowell was scheduled to appear later Wednesday.

Muhammad said Nia was going to graduate "with very high honors" from Dewey Academy in December and planned to join the military.

"I should be planning her graduation, not her funeral," he said.

Records indicate Cowell recently served two years for second-degree robbery and also had convictions for battery, being under the influence of a controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon, the East Bay Times reported.

Cowell was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, the family said.

He was released from the Atascadero state mental hospital in May but "there was not a place for him to go with most of the mental institutions being shut down," the family said, adding that "the system has failed in this instance."

"We had to get a restraining order at one time as well for our own protection. He was living on the streets without the proper treatment," the family said. "This is in no way an excuse for this senseless and vicious attack."

Cowell's mother, Anne Cowell, is serving a three-year sentence for setting fire to a transitional housing shelter in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Vicky Waters said Cowell had been under "active parole supervision and had no arrest warrants."

She said the agency is conducting a review and also cooperating with BART and local law enforcement in their investigation.

Cowell's family said it was "heartbroken" and mourning for the victims' family.

"This horrific tragedy never should have happened," the statement said.

BART police said they were also investigating the death of a homeless man who was attacked at a subway station the day before Nia Wilson was fatally stabbed on a transferring platform.

BART police late Tuesday released images of a man who allegedly punched 47-year-old Don Stevens at the Bay Fair station on Saturday.

The suspect hit Stevens in the side of the head with a closed fist. Stevens fell and struck his head and died at a hospital Sunday, they said.

___

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.